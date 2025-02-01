The Federal
x

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman’s tax reforms decoded

Apart from rejigging the income tax slabs, the government has increased the tax rebate available under Section 87A. Due to this, an individual having net taxable income up to ₹12 lakh will not be required to pay any tax.

The Federal
1 Feb 2025 4:31 PM IST


Union BudgetNirmala Sitharamanbudget sessionIncome Taxnew tax regimeTax reformsIncome tax departmentEconomy
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X