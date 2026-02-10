How India’s EU and US trade pacts compare with the 1991 liberalisation

India’s newly announced trade agreements with the European Union and the United States could mark the country’s most far-reaching economic reform since the landmark liberalisation of 1991, according to The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan.

Speaking on The Federal's flagship YouTube programme Talking Sense With Srini, Srinivasan said the twin deals signal a decisive reopening of India’s economy, comparable in scale and impact to the reforms that dismantled licence controls, liberalised foreign exchange and transformed consumer choice three decades ago.

1991 vs 2026 for Indian economy

“The 1991 reforms were breathtaking in their sweep. They opened up industry, created a middle class and reduced poverty dramatically,” Srinivasan said. “What we are seeing now is India being opened up once again, this time through trade.”