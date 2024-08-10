Susan Wojcicki dead: Who was this internet pioneer?

Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO and one of Google's earliest employees, died at the age of 56 after battling cancer for two years.

Wojcicki was a key figure in Google's transformation into a global powerhouse. Her journey from a rented garage in Menlo Park, California, to the helm of YouTube is seen as a testament to her visionary approach and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Wojcicki’s association with Google began in 1999 when she became the company’s 16th employee. Before joining Google, she had rented her garage to the company’s co-founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who used the space to develop their revolutionary search engine. Little did she know that this decision would set the stage for her remarkable career at the heart of one of the world’s most influential companies.

Invaluable contribution

At Google, Wojcicki played a pivotal role in building the search giant’s advertising business, contributing to the development of AdSense and Google Analytics in a big way. Her efforts were recognised with the prestigious ‘Google Founders Award,’ a testament to her invaluable contributions to the company’s success.

By the time she joined, Google had already outgrown her garage, moving into more traditional office space, but her influence on the company’s growth remained profound.

In 2006, Wojcicki was instrumental in advocating for Google’s $1.65 billion acquisition of YouTube, a decision that would later prove to be one of the most important in the company’s history.

Expanding YouTube

In 2014, she took the reins as CEO of YouTube, overseeing the platform’s expansion to over 2 billion monthly active users. Her leadership not only solidified YouTube’s position as a global video-sharing giant but also empowered millions of content creators worldwide.

Wojcicki’s career at Google was marked by a series of high-profile projects, including the creation of Google Image Search, the launch of Google Video, and the acquisitions of YouTube and DoubleClick. In 2010, she was promoted to Senior Vice President at Google. This further cemented her influence within the company.

Her professional achievements aside, Wojcicki was a strong advocate for paid parental leave and the sustainable development of her hometown - Los Altos, California. Her legacy extends beyond the products she helped develop. Wojcicki was a pioneer who championed the role of women in technology and inspired countless aspiring leaders.

Visonary leader

In early 2023, Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of YouTube after 25 years at Google, passing the torch to Indian-American Neal Mohan. Despite her departure from the role, she continued to contribute to Google and its parent company, Alphabet, in an advisory role.

Tragically, Wojcicki had been battling non-small cell lung cancer for two years. Her passing was announced by her husband, Dennis Troper, in a heartfelt post on Facebook. Her death marks the end of an era for a visionary leader whose impact on the tech industry will be felt for generations to come.