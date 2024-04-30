SC happy with second Patanjali apology; IMA gets a rap on knuckles

After slamming Patanjali last week over its small, one-paragraph public apology published in newspapers in the misleading advertisements case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 30) appreciated the “marked improvement” in the second apology, which names yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna apart from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah told Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev, Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, that the language of the apology was adequate. “I don’t know the second apology is on whose vetting. There has been marked improvement,” Justice Amanullah said.

“We appreciate that. Now finally they have understood,” he added, pointing out that the first apology was published only under the company’s name. “Now the names have come,” Justice Amanullah observed, adding, “The language is adequate.”

Communication gap

During the hearing, the apex court asked the firm’s counsel why they had e-filed the apology published in newspapers when the court had specifically asked on April 23 that the original has to be filed. “This is not in compliance of our order,” Justice Kohli observed.

“There is too much of communication gap Mr Rohatgi... Speaking for myself, I raise my hands now. Too much of an indulgence,” Justice Amanullah said.

The Bench noted in its order that the firm’s lawyer has conceded that there has been some misunderstanding of the orders passed by the court by his briefing counsel and one more opportunity be given to comply with the order by filing the original page of each newspaper in which the public apology has been published.

“The registry is directed to accept the said document when filed,” the Bench said and posted the matter for hearing on May 7.

Rap for IMA

The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

The Bench on Tuesday also took strong exception to comments against the top court made to the media by IMA president Dr RV Asokan in relation to the case. Rohatgi flagged Asokan’s comments made in an interview to news agency PTI after the IMA faced some adverse comments from the court on April 23.

“I have come across a very disturbing interview yesterday by the IMA president saying why is the court pointing fingers at us. This is in direct interference with the court. He says these are unfortunate, vague comments by Supreme Court, that it does not behove the Supreme Court,” Rohatgi said.

“Bring it on record. This will be more serious than what has been happening till now. Be prepared for more serious consequences,” Justice Amanullah told the IMA’s counsel. The apex court had told the IMA to put its own house in order and address unethical practices such as doctors prescribing expensive medicines.

Licensing authority pulled up

The Supreme Court also pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority on Tuesday for inaction in the misleading advertisements case.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by the body, the Bench observed it appeared that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court’s April 10 order.

“Be honest to the court if you want sympathy and compassion…,” the Bench observed.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

While hearing the matter on April 10, the apex court came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction and said it was not going to take it lightly as the body appeared to have kept its “eyes shut deliberately”.

(With agency inputs)