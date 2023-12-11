In a report on the Indian logistics sector, an Emkay Research says the government's stated objective of reducing the cost of logistics to 10 per cent of GDP, thus ensuring global competitiveness, which will likely transform the sector positively. "Road, which has been the preferred mode of transportation historically, is likely to remain dominant, owing to 1) significant network investments,...

In a report on the Indian logistics sector, an Emkay Research says the government's stated objective of reducing the cost of logistics to 10 per cent of GDP, thus ensuring global competitiveness, which will likely transform the sector positively.

"Road, which has been the preferred mode of transportation historically, is likely to remain dominant, owing to 1) significant network investments, 2) reliability & visibility of delivery, and 3) customization of services," says the report.

"Substantial policy reforms like GST and e-Invoicing will provide a level playing field for compliant operators, accelerating the shift towards organised players in the road logistics sector. We prefer VRL Logistics (BUY) to play this theme of formalisation in the trucking industry," it adds.

Express logistics, offering door-to-door transportation, will likely benefit from the changes in supply chains prompted by regulatory amendments and growing customer expectations for quick delivery, says the Emkay report. "We believe this niche segment, contributing ~3 per cent to the road logistics industry, presents a significant opportunity for investors to capitalize on the long-term structural growth story in India’s logistics space," it adds.

Read the Emkay report here.

