Debt collections SaaS platform ﻿Credgenics﻿ has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by ﻿WestBridge Capital﻿, ﻿Accel﻿, ﻿Tanglin Venture Partners﻿, ﻿Beams FinTech Fund﻿, and other strategic investors.

The company raised the fresh round at a valuation of $340 million. It plans to use the funds for product innovation and international expansion and to tap into other BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segments.

Skilling platform Disprz, fintech start-up Stable Money, cloud workload portability platform Datamotive, and subscriber-only business news publication The Ken also raised funds over the week ended August 10.



