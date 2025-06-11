Rapido enters food delivery, triggers excitement and debate on social media

Rapido, the popular Indian ride-hailing platform, is now testing its luck in the competitive food delivery market. The move has triggered intense online discussion, with many speculating about what Rapido's entry will mean for food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy.

Restaurant partnerships

Rapido has reportedly finalised agreements with restaurants through a partnership deal with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI).

Rapido's commission is expected to be around half that of Swiggy and Zomato and could address long-standing complaints from both restaurants and consumers about the high commissions and pricing disparities by existing players.

According to media reports, Rapido will charge a fixed delivery fee — Rs 25 for orders under Rs 400 and Rs 50 for higher amounts — and also proposes charging restaurants a fixed fee per order.

Pilot project in Bengaluru

In a statement, Rapido confirmed it is test-piloting its online food delivery app in Bengaluru.

"The pilot aims to leverage our strong network of captains while assessing the potential to complement our existing services. This is an exciting opportunity for us to learn, improve, and see how we can add more value for our consumers," Rapido noted.

Social media reacts

Soon after the news broke, users on social platform X expressed their excitement. Many users viewed it as a much-needed disruption in a space long dominated by just two major players.

Rapido’s move also led to a lot of discussion and debate on social media. Many people have suggested that it may threaten the existing "duopoly" in the market.

Others remain unconvinced but have expressed interest in seeing how Rapido will fare in this sector.

Industry implications

According to a Reuters report, the high commission structures of food delivery platforms have compelled many restaurants to increase their online menu prices, thereby widening the gap between digital listings and in-store rates.

Rapido has also proposed a nominal delivery charge for orders below Rs 100, although the exact amount has not yet been specified.

Earlier, other ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola also attempted to enter the food delivery market in India.