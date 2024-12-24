Delhi Zomato user urges CEO Deepinder Goyal to help delivery agents 'dream again'

A Delhi marketing head who was 'deeply shaken' by the personal struggles of a young Zomato delivery executive wrote a heartfelt social media post wondering how one could help these ‘unsung heroes’ to ‘dream again’.

In his LinkedIn post titled 'The Story of Shiva Sarkar', Himanshu Bohra shared the story of the delivery executive, who was barely 20-21 years old. He seemed to have buried his dreams, a carefree youth, to work long hours in the night to support his family after his father’s death, he wrote about him in his long post.

Bohra’s post evocatively narrating Sarkar’s hard life went viral.

In the post, he also makes a passionate plea to Zomato owner Deepinder Goyal asking him how society can "step up for these individuals who quietly carry the weight of the world on their young shoulders".

Shiva Sarkar's story

It all started when one night after wrapping up his work at 3 am, Bohra ordered food through Zomato.

That’s when he met Shiva Sarkar, the delivery executive, who had arrived at his doorstep with his food and a "warm smile despite the biting cold outside".

“But there was something in his eyes. A heaviness, a story untold. I invited him in, offered him some water, and gently asked if he was okay. What followed left me deeply shaken,” wrote Bohra.

Sarkar told him that he had to drop out of school after 8th grade when his father passed away and take up this job to support his family.

“His dreams of education, of a carefree youth, were replaced by long nights and the heavy burden of ensuring his sisters could be married next year. I sat there, in awe of his strength,” Bohra wrote. And, pointed out pondering about how this young man, "who should be chasing his aspirations, is instead running against the clock to make ends meet, with a determination that can only be admired".