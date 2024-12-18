‘Cook time 2 min, delivery time 8 min’: Entrepreneur flags food q-com health concerns

How often do you Swiggy your food because you are short of time or too lazy to cook or are simply craving a morsel from your favourite restaurant in town? But while relishing those mouthwatering bites, have you ever wondered how fresh your food is and how it got cooked as well as delivered in 20 minutes flat?

An entrepreneur has now drawn attention to this “epidemic” in a LinkedIn post. Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of the men’s grooming brand, Bombay Shaving Company, drew attention to “the biggest epidemic of poor nutrition and unhealthy processed and ultra processed food which is high on palm oil and sugar” that India is suffering from without the economic cover for health like the US or China.

Following the path of China and US without health cover

He started the post with “Cook time 2 min, delivery time 8 min” to highlight the ridiculousness of the quick food delivery system, as told him by a “qcom for food” founder. “Qcom” stands for “quick commerce”. “Our junk food addiction, fuelled by 49 rs pizzas and 20 rs poison energy drinks and 30 rs burgers, is taking us down the path of China and US without the economic cover needed for health,” he pointed out.

“Frozen purees and curries and old vegetables heated and garnished with dhaniya [cilantro] to look fresh and slammed in some 2 wheeler who rides like Mad Max to your door in 10 min cos you couldn’t wait another 15 min or you were too lazy to chadhao [put on] a [pressure] cooker of daal chawal (sic),” Deshpande summed up.

He also claimed that “Our grains have lost nutrition over last 50 years as we prioritized agricultural yield for nutrition”.