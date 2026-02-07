Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on nationwide strike today

A union of app-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers has called a day-long strike on Saturday (February 7) to press for various demands including redressal of grievances about the installation of panic buttons.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are expected to face the impact of the strike.

Also read: Karnataka HC orders Rapido, Ola, Uber to stop bike taxis within 6 weeks

Termed as “All India Breakdown”, the protest will see drivers switching off their apps simultaneously nationwide. Driver unions warned that the coordinated shutdown is likely to cause major inconvenience to commuters who depend on aggregator platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido for everyday travel.

Panic button installation

In a statement, Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha said the drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws across the country will observe a nationwide one-day strike on February 7 to protest against "illegal" bike taxi services and "arbitrary" fare policies of ride aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Also read: Centre allows Ola, Uber to hike ride fare during peak hours; permits bike taxis

The mandatory panic button installation has led to a financial burden for drivers, it claimed.

"While there are 140 panic button device providers approved by the Central Government, the State Government has declared nearly 70 per cent of these companies unauthorised. As a result, cab drivers are being forced to remove previously-installed devices and spend approximately Rs 12,000 unnecessarily to install new devices, causing severe financial hardship," the statement said.

Unilateral fare system

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), which spearheaded the strike, wrote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, highlighting what it said were long-standing and unresolved issues affecting app-based transport workers nationwide.

Also read: Rapido launches 'Bike Direct' as Uber, Ola halt services in Karnataka

The drivers' body also raised concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws under the open permit policy, and alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits.

The union also pointed out the absence of government-mandated fare structures for workers on platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Porter, which operate autos, cabs, and bike taxis. Companies are free to set fares unilaterally.

Also read: Bengaluru man shares part-time Rapido earnings in viral Reddit post

"The Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, clearly mandate consultation with recognised worker unions before fare fixation. However, governments have failed to act, enabling platforms to deepen exploitation," Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU and co-founder and national general secretary of IFAT, said.