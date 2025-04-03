Karnataka HC orders Rapido, Ola, Uber to stop bike taxis within 6 weeks

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed taxi aggregators to stop bike taxi services in the state within six weeks.

It stated that bike taxis cannot operate until the state government notifies proper guidelines under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The single-judge bench of Justice B M Shyam Prasad directed the state government to ensure that bike taxi operations are halted within the stipulated time.

This direction came after ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which also operate bike taxis, approached the High Court seeking necessary directives for the state government to formulate a policy for running bike taxis.

While ordering the bike taxi operators to cease operations by six weeks, the court instructed the state government to formulate guidelines in this regard. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)