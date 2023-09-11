Nifty 50 crosses 20,000: Caution needed amid euphoria, say experts

He pointed out that the seventh consecutive session of gains has come despite persisting selling by foreign institutional investors and other vagaries like inflation, rising dollar, spiking US treasury yields, and interest rate hike concerns. “While the undertone appears bullish, the market seems to be in an overbought position, and hence, caution may prevail going ahead.”

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd, provides some perspective: India’s economic resilience in the face of global challenges has emboldened investors. The market has sustained a bullish demeanour despite hurdles like inflation and uncertainties regarding US interest rates. However, it seems to be overheated, so caution should be the watchword moving forward.

India’s leading stock indices have been on a hot streak, registering gains for an impressive seven days. This remarkable stretch marks the best performance in nearly three months. While Nifty 50 broke new ground, the Sensex also performed strongly, just 400 points shy of its highest-ever closing at 67,571.90 points.

The Nifty 50 index crossing the 20,000 mark for the first time has elicited optimistic projections about India’s economic prospects.

While the stock market rally has been spectacular, analysts warn that it is not without peril. Investors should be aware that valuations are elevated. While experts concentrate on sectors linked to local demand for future growth, elevated valuation metrics indicate that picking the proper company is more important than ever.

Pratik Gupta, CEO and co-head at Kotak Institutional Equities, highlights an often-overlooked aspect. He said the Nifty’s recent ascent is remarkable because local investments primarily fuel it, whereas foreign investment has been rather muted. This appears to be due, in part, to waning global interest in Asian funds amid China’s bleak outlook.

Gupta said with the Nifty 50 trading at a Fiscal Year 2025 P/E ratio exceeding 18x, the market is far from a bargain. Elevated valuations frequently signal the risk of market pullbacks, and any abrupt negative developments could precipitate significant declines.

“In India, this is a liquidity-driven rally, and investors should tread cautiously in the market, as valuations are expensive now with the NIFTY 50 trading at an FY2025 P/E ratio of over 18x, which is not cheap, and small/mid-caps are even more expensive in many cases.”

“A chapter in history”

However, Atul Parakh, CEO of Bigul, is optimistic: “Reaching the 20,000 mark is a momentous occasion for Nifty 50 and signals robust confidence in the Indian economy. We’re optimistic about the Indian economic landscape and will continue to focus on bringing innovative tools for investors and traders to align and benefit with the Great Indian growth story.”

Analysts said India’s long-term prognosis remains positive due to anticipated investment cycles and governmental improvements. Investors should adjust their equity investments to their financial objectives and risk tolerance. Adopting a staggered investment strategy or investigating asset diversification options may be prudent for those concerned about short-term market changes.

“Cracking the 20,000 mark on Nifty 50 isn’t merely a numbers game; it’s a chapter in history,” noted Sandip Raichura, the CEO of Retail Broking and Distribution and Director at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd. “Amid discussions about market valuations and liquidity, it’s crucial to recognise the transformative changes happening in India. The market, it seems, is forecasting a prosperous decade, far from the doubters’ gloom.”

However, acknowledging that growth has not been evenly distributed across industries is crucial. Sectors like PSU banks, metals, and automotive have experienced gains, while others such as media, have felt strains. This lopsided growth suggests that the Nifty 50’s ascent to 20,000 may not be an across-the-board signal of economic health but could be driven by particular sectoral advantages.