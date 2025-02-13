Bengaluru's traffic woes: Are flying taxis the answer?

Sarla Aviation's answer to this challenge is the introduction of an electric aircraft, currently in its prototype stage. This six-seater, 100 per cent electric plane can be charged in 25 minutes, offering a range of 160 kilometres. Gaonkar spoke to The Federal on the sidelines of the ‘Invest Karnataka 2025’ (Global Investors Meet) in Bengaluru, sharing insights into the future of Indian mobility and the company’s innovative approach to tackling urban congestion.

Bengaluru, along with other major metros and growing tier 1 and tier 2 cities, faces severe traffic congestion, which is a "slow poison" reducing productivity, Rakesh Gaonkar, the co-founder of Sarla Aviation, said.

"This is our solution to the congestion problem that is crippling our cities," Gaonkar said. "We’re looking at mass mobility, not just for the elite."

Despite being a young company, Sarla Aviation has invested heavily in developing the prototype, with plans to begin commercial operations by 2028.

Also watch | Montek Singh Ahluwalia: 'GDP needs consistent growth; red tape hurting investments'

The company is currently in the testing phase, with about two years of additional trials before hitting the market. Gaonkar emphasised the need for collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to create a robust regulatory framework.

On the subject of scalability, Gaonkar mentioned that India’s market potential is vast, and Sarla Aviation aims to align with global trends. He expressed optimism about receiving type certification from global authorities like the FAA and EASA, predicting that they could be just six months behind international standards.

Also read: ‘Invest Karnataka 2025’: Single-window system launched; CM reassures investors

Gaonkar also noted strong interest from various potential investors, including family offices and ride-hailing services. While he was tight-lipped about specific partnerships, he hinted that Sarla Aviation would make significant announcements this year.

"This is just the start," Gaonkar added, suggesting that more news and partnerships are lined up in the near future.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.