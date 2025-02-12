‘Invest Karnataka 2025’: Single-window system launched; CM reassures investors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (February 11) said that the state is at the forefront of India’s economic transformation and continues to be an investor-friendly destination.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Invest Karnataka 2025’ summit in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that with strong policy formulation, active governance, and a business-friendly environment, the state ensures that every investment is successful and contributes to sustainable development.

He emphasised Karnataka’s role as the backbone of India's industrial growth, being home to major public sector enterprises like HAL, BEL, and BEML. The state also hosts globally renowned educational and research institutions like IISc, IIM Bangalore, and NLSIU, along with over 200 engineering and medical colleges, making it a hub of skilled talent.

'A hub for innovation and technology'

“Bengaluru alone houses over 400 R&D centres focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, space, and biotech. Karnataka prioritises responsible and sustainable development, leading in green economy initiatives, eco-friendly industrial clusters, and sustainable urban development. The state is also a leader in solar energy, wind power, electric mobility, and sustainable urbanisation,” said Siddaramaiah, who attended the event in a wheelchair as he is recovering from a knee injury.

The three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Siddaramaiah in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil and others.

Plans are underway to identify a suitable location for a second international airport in Bengaluru, which will further boost the city's global connectivity and economic strength. Karnataka's 320 km-long coastline plays a crucial role in port trade, fisheries, and coastal tourism, he added.

Startups in Karnataka

Further, he said, “With over 15,000 startups and more than 40 unicorns, Karnataka is India's largest startup hub and ranks among the top five globally. Initiatives like 'Elevate 100' and Beyond Bengaluru have extended innovation beyond metropolitan areas, fostering digital transformation in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

According to him, Karnataka is solidifying its position as a key semiconductor manufacturing hub, attracting major investments from companies like Intel, TSMC, and Micron.

The state contributes nearly 60 per cent of India’s electronics exports, making it a global supplier of next-generation chips and devices, he said.

As the home to top tech giants like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Google, Amazon, and Apple, Karnataka contributes 40 per cent of India’s software exports. The state is investing in AI-driven governance, block chain integration, and cloud computing to future-proof its digital economy, Siddaramaiah said.

He stated that Karnataka has also emerged as India’s EV capital, with major investments from Tesla, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Mahindra Electric. Additionally, it contributes over 65% of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing, solidifying its position as the country’s largest aerospace hub.

The Karnataka World Innovation Network (K-WIN) is dedicated to AI, space technology, quantum computing, and biotech, further strengthening the state’s innovation ecosystem, he said.

The chief minister reassured investors that Karnataka is committed to maintaining law and order, ensuring a stable and business-friendly environment for all industries.

Launch of single-window system

To streamline industrial approvals and facilitate over 150 business services across 30 departments, Siddaramaiah launched the revamped single-window system for investors.

Developed with Microsoft’s support, the advanced AI-powered portal simplifies approvals, renewals, modifications, and grievance redressal, accelerating investment execution. It also enables investors to access central government services seamlessly.

What is single-window website?

Previously, businesses had to navigate multiple departments for approvals, slowing down the investment process. The new website integrates all approvals under one platform, using AI-powered chatbots to provide services and information in multiple languages, even on mobile devices.

Key features include:

'Karnataka Udyoga Mitra' – an AI-driven approval system that allows businesses to start construction immediately without waiting for permits.

Integration with India’s national single-window clearance system.

GIS-based industrial information for selecting land and obtaining approvals.

Wizard technology for streamlining document submissions.

Incentives and subsidies calculator for investors to assess available benefits.

At the event, Industries Minister Patil stated that with fierce competition from neighbouring states, Karnataka needed a fast and efficient industrial approval system to attract investments, which the portal now delivers.

Diplomats from 16 countries participate

The ‘Invest Karnataka 2025’ summit saw the participation from over 5,000 business representatives and diplomats from 16 countries.

Anand Mahindra reminisces about Kodagu

Industrialist Anand Mahindra captivated the audience by beginning his speech in Kannada, reminiscing about his childhood in Kodagu, where he lived on a coffee plantation with his parents. He stated that the lessons he learned in Karnataka helped shape his entrepreneurial journey.

He announced Rs 40,000 crore investment in Karnataka over the next five years in sectors like renewable energy, tourism, hospitality, aerospace, defence, electric three-wheeler manufacturing, and real estate.

Mahindra Group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Bengaluru's real estate sector and plans to expand this to Rs 6,000 crore in the coming years. Ending his speech in Kannada with "Karnatakakke Dhanyavadagalu" (Thank you, Karnataka), he won the hearts of the audience.

Sajjan Jindal’s Rs 1 lakh crore investment

JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Karnataka across multiple sectors including Rs 45,000 crore in steel production, Rs 56,000 crore in hospitality, solar energy, green hydrogen, and renewable energy.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)