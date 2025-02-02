How long does it take to go anywhere in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion has once again made global headlines, ranking 3rd worldwide in the TomTom Traffic Index for slow-moving traffic. According to the report, the average commute time in the city has worsened, with it now taking 34 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 km—a 50-second increase from last year.

With over 25 lakh private vehicles on the roads, surpassing even Delhi, and 2,000 new registrations daily, congestion in key areas such as Marathahalli, Whitefield, Silk Board, and Koramangala continues to cause major delays. The Bengaluru Traffic Police, however, have rejected the report’s findings, questioning the accuracy of its data.

Traffic nightmare: Five days lost every year

Commuters in Bengaluru spend an estimated five days per year stuck in traffic. The IT corridor, especially in areas like Marathahalli, Bellandur, and Whitefield, experiences severe gridlock as thousands of employees travel simultaneously. Poor road conditions, Metro construction, and limited parking space add to the problem.

Bengaluru hosts thousands of IT and BT companies, attracting people from across India and abroad. This rising population has led to more vehicles on the road, making traffic worse.

Narrow roads, potholes, and BMTC buses stopping on congested roads further reduce space for traffic flow. Traffic congestion peaks between Monday and Thursday, with slight relief seen on weekends.





Metro work causing traffic congestion

While the Metro expansion is expected to provide some relief, its construction currently causes more congestion. The Marathahalli-Whitefield stretch, home to over a thousand companies, struggles with overcrowded roads. Parking shortages result in vehicles spilling onto roads, restricting movement.

“The Metro’s completion may help, but better urban planning is needed to ensure long-term solutions,” say commuters.

Police reject report, commuters disagree

The Bengaluru Police dismissed the TomTom report, citing unclear methodology regarding the types of vehicles, survey locations, and traffic timings used in the data. City Joint Commissioner Anuchethan stated that traffic conditions change dynamically throughout the day, making it difficult to calculate an exact average commute time.

Despite the police claims, frustrated commuters argue that traffic congestion is a daily struggle. Whether the Metro expansion and government measures will bring relief remains a question, but proactive steps are needed to tackle Bengaluru’s worsening commute crisis.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)