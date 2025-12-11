IndiGo offers Rs-10,000 vouchers to ‘severely impacted passengers’, plus compensation

IndiGo announced on Thursday (December 11) that in addition to Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 compensation it would provide to “severely impacted customers” as per the existing government guidelines, it would also offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to those customers.

The airline clarified that the compensation of Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 would be awarded, depending on the “block time of the flight”, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time.

It also clarified that the travel vouchers could be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months.

The statement from the airline said that all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, “most of which have already reflected in your accounts”, and that the remainder would follow shortly.

“At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us – safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again,” ended the statement from the airline.