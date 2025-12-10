IndiGo refunds Rs 1,158 crore for 12.5 lakh cancelled tickets in 19 days

In an admission that shows the scale of its financial and operational fallout, IndiGo’s status update to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday (December 10) shows that as many as 886,295 passenger name records (PNRs) between December 1 and 9 were cancelled and refunded, amounting to Rs 900.8 crore, while 12,55,181 cancelled PNRs between November 21 and December 9 were refunded with a total Rs 1,158 crore.

DGCA pulls up Indigo

Also on Wednesday, the aviation regulator ordered a sweeping review of IndiGo’s recent operational meltdown, demanding granular data on cancelled flights, stranded passengers, baggage backlogs and the airline’s plans to restore normality across its domestic and international network.

The DGCA has directed IndiGo’s chief executive and senior management to submit a comprehensive report and appear before the regulator in New Delhi by 3 pm on December 11, underscoring the seriousness with which it views the disruption.

Baggage backlogs and on‑ground conditions

Baggage chaos is another area of concern. The DGCA has requested a summary of delayed or misrouted baggage cases, details of tracing and return efforts, and data on average timelines and compensation as per regulations, including for passengers booked through online platforms or other intermediaries. IndiGo’s latest figures show that 7,750 bags have been delivered to customers out of a total of 9,000, with 500 bags out for delivery and the remaining 750 expected to be processed in the next 15 hours.

At airports, DGCA inspection teams have been told to examine congestion at terminals, queue management at check‑in, security and boarding gates, the adequacy of operational manpower, and whether airline help desks are staffed round the clock. Inspectors are also tasked with checking how information on delays, cancellations, and alternative arrangements is disseminated, as well as the availability of basic amenities such as drinking water for stranded travellers.

DGCA summons and inspection drive

In its communication to the airline, the DGCA has instructed IndiGo to present “comprehensive data and updates” on the recent disruption, with the CEO and senior officials from all relevant departments ordered to attend the December 11 meeting.

Separately, through a formal order dated December 10, the regulator has also launched immediate on‑site inspections at airports across the country to assess safety, operational preparedness, passenger facilitation, and the airline’s responsiveness during the ongoing crisis.

The order notes that large‑scale disruptions in IndiGo’s operations have led to significant passenger inconvenience, prompting DGCA officers to visit assigned airports within two to three days and file detailed reports to headquarters within 24 hours of each inspection.

These inspections will look at both the airline’s functioning and airport‑level arrangements, signalling that the regulator wants a full picture of how passengers have been managed on the ground.

Key issues: flight restoration and staffing

One of the central pillars of the DGCA’s demand is a detailed update on flight restoration, including the status of ongoing efforts across IndiGo’s network, progress in re‑accommodating affected passengers, and special handling of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, medical cases and unaccompanied minors. The regulator also wants clarity on how the airline is monitoring these efforts to ensure that restoration commitments are actually met.

Alongside this, DGCA has sought an “updated position” on IndiGo’s pilot and cabin crew strength, as well as the recruitment and training pipeline for the coming months. The airline must also spell out what measures it is taking to prevent future roster shortages and to comply with flight duty time limitations (FDTL).

Refunds, rerouting, passenger communication

The regulator has placed significant emphasis on customer redress, asking IndiGo to report on the number of flights cancelled, refunds processed, and the turnaround timelines for both direct and online‑travel‑agency bookings. DGCA is also seeking confirmation that the airline’s practices align with its Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), including obligations on refunds and compensation.

For customers booked to travel between December 3 and 15, the airline says it is offering refunds without cancellation fees via its website and app, as well as free rescheduling through its contact centre, and has created a dedicated link to keep passengers informed of cancelled flight details while automated refunds continue until December 15.

Rerouting policy data required

The DGCA has also demanded data on rerouting policies, including how IndiGo shifts passengers to alternate flights, what fare differences apply, and whether its practices comply with rules requiring no‑additional‑cost options in certain circumstances.

In parallel, the regulator wants a performance review of the airline’s SMS and email alert systems and a plan to improve timely communication with passengers about delays and cancellations, with particular focus on coordination between the operations control centre, airports and customer support.

Operations data underline disruption

A table of IndiGo’s daily operations from December 1 to 9 highlights how sharply the disruption escalated before a gradual recovery. On December 1, the airline operated 1,998 domestic flights with only 10 cancellations and 302 international flights with none cancelled, but by December 5, domestic operations had plummeted to 433 flights with 1,588 cancellations and 273 international flights with 35 cancellations.

The data show some stabilisation thereafter: on December 9, IndiGo operated 1,539 domestic flights with 67 cancellations and 283 international flights with no cancellations, while a separate note records that 1,825 flights were operated on that day with 525 cancellations and a plan to operate 1,948 flights with around 400 cancellations on December 10.

It is to be noted that IndiGo has typically operated over 2,300 daily flights so far. But after the recent operational disruptions and a government order to cut the number of flights by five per cent, the number is currently reduced, with around 1,800 to 1,900 flights being operated daily. That is markedly higher than the number of cuts the government ordered.

Granular data on elderly, kids impacted

The regulator has asked its airport teams to feed such operational data, along with passenger feedback and observations on hygiene, housekeeping and special assistance for senior citizens, children, pregnant women and persons with reduced mobility, into their reports, giving DGCA a detailed basis for any further action against the airline.

