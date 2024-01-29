Indian economy's vibrant energy 'looking like a wow': Kumar Mangalam Birla

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Drawing from a viral meme, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla on Monday said the Indian economy's vibrant energy is "looking like a wow".

A deeply impactful pulse of confidence in the nation is palpable, the billionaire said in his new year message, adding that the meme captures the "unparalleled nature" of the moment.

"The viral meme 'just looking like a wow' echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy and captures the unparalleled nature of this moment," Birla said.

India is striding forward with unwavering optimism even as large pockets of the world remain engulfed in pessimism, he added.

"This is the dynamism and energy of a young country and ancient civilization that has found its voice and footing," Birla said, adding that he visited Puri and Rameswaram in 2023.

The industrialist was also present at the consecration of the Ram Mandir last week.

"There is a palpable sense that the country is on the move. India is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation," the billionaire said, crediting the government for the situation.

Given the high optimism levels, the industrialist also made a pitch for creating what he termed as the "national confidence index" to gauge the same.

The Chairman of diversified Aditya Birla Group said their market capitalization jumped 40 per cent to over USD 90 billion in 2023, a year which also saw the consolidation of its manufacturing businesses. He also said that its consumer businesses are "on the brink of transformational growth". The group's consumer businesses include finance, telecom and paints.

Birla said even though people are writing the epitaph of globalization, it has a "powerful role to play", and added that corporations like his have the unique potential to bridge divides of geopolitics, ideologies, and national identities.

"Globalisation in its authentic form doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. And the model of globalisation that will always work is one that is founded on openness, mutual trust, and transparency," he said. PTI

