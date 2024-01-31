The Federal
I-T department overhauling e-filing portal, no services from Feb 3-5

31 Jan 2024 1:29 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-31 13:29:36.0)

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that services for taxpayers on the e-filing portal will not be available between February 3 and early February 5 on account of scheduled maintenance.

"... taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity, involving technical upgradation of the system," the I-T department said in a post on X.

The department also asked taxpayers to plan their activities accordingly. PTI

