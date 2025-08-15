Govt launches FASTag annual pass: Rs 3,000 for one year or 200 trips

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday (August 15) launched the FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicles.

It can be activated via the Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website for ₹3,000 and is optional, with regular FASTag usage still available.

The pass allows private cars, jeeps, and vans free passage through designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first, without per-trip user charges.

Also Read: FASTag annual pass from August 15; Nitin Gadkari shares details

What is the FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass is a prepaid facility available only for private, non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

It enables seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated FASTag recharges for toll payments.

FASTag, the electronic toll collection system, uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to your vehicle.

Where can you use it?

The pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas.

If the highway or expressway is state-run or privately operated, the annual FASTag pass will not provide free entry.

The pass allows up to 200 toll crossings on NH and NE, or is valid for one year, whichever comes first, for a flat fee of Rs 3,000.

Once the limit is reached, your FASTag reverts to regular pay-per-use mode. You can apply for a new annual pass if needed.

Also Read: New FASTag rules won't impact highway users: NHAI

Where to buy it?

You can purchase and activate the annual pass through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app (dedicated link available).

The link would also be available on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

How to activate the pass?

To activate the pass, you will have to verify your vehicle and FASTag. After this, you have to pay Rs 3,000.

The pass is activated within two hours of payment (sometimes up to 24 hours) and can be used for a year.

At fee plazas on Expressways or state highways, parkings etc the FASTag will function as normal, and applicable user fee charges will apply.

Do existing users need a new FASTag?

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vehicle owners who already have a FASTag do not need to buy a new one.

The annual pass can be activated on the existing FASTag, provided KYC of the FASTag is completed.

Also Read: New FASTag rules: 5 things to keep in mind

Number of trips covered

The FASTag annual pass is valid for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Once either limit is reached, it will revert to its regular pay-per-use function.

On closed tolling highways, such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway where tolls are collected only at exit points, a single trip covers both entry and exit.

In contrast, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing counts as a separate trip.

Eligibility

Only private non-commercial vehicles with an active FASTag, correctly affixed and linked to a valid vehicle registration number (VRN), not blacklisted.

You will not be able to obtain the pass if your FASTag is registered using the chassis number.

For this, you will have to update the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). Also, the mobile number should be updated.

Benefits

The FASTag annual pass can help motorists save an estimated Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 in toll fees each year.

Savings may be as high as 70 per cent, with the effective cost per trip potentially falling to around Rs 15 compared to the usual Rs 80-Rs 100.

It eliminates the need for mid-journey recharges, offers quicker toll booth processing, and helps reduce congestion.

By paying once, users can travel seamlessly for a year or up to 200 trips, with fewer transactions at toll plazas leading to smoother traffic flow.

Also Read: New toll rules explained: GNSS and how do OBUs work in vehicles?

Transferability

The annual pass is tied to a specific FASTag and vehicle and cannot be transferred.

Any attempt to transfer it to another vehicle may lead to the pass being blacklisted.

Limitations

The pass is valid only at toll plazas on national highways and expressways managed by NHAI/MoRTH.

It is not applicable on state highways, municipal roads, or private/state-run expressways, where the FASTag will function on the standard pay-per-use basis.

It is permanently linked to the specific vehicle’s FASTag, and transferring it to another vehicle will result in immediate deactivation.

No refunds will be issued for unused trips if the 200-trip limit is not reached before the year ends.