New FASTag rules: 5 things to keep in mind

New FASTag rules come into effect from Monday (February 17).

According to a circular from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the new rules are meant to streamline toll transactions and reduce fraud.

5 new rules

1. Blacklisted FASTags: The toll payment will not be processed for blacklisted FASTags. Payment will also be declined if it was blacklisted at least 10 minutes before being scanned at the toll.

2. Penalty for blacklisted FASTags: If the FASTag gets blacklisted upon reaching the toll plaza, the user will have to pay double the toll charges. But if the FASTag is recharged within 10 minutes of tag scanning, the user can request a penalty refund.

3. 70-min grace period: Users will get a 70-minute grace period to rectify the status of their FASTag before crossing toll booths.

4. Extra charges for delayed transactions: FASTag users might have to pay extra if the toll transactions are processed more than 15 minutes after their vehicle crosses the toll reader.

5. Chargebacks by banks: Banks can raise chargebacks for incorrect deductions related to blacklisted or low-balance FASTags only after a 15-day cooling period.

What should users do?

To avoid any problems with the new FASTag rules, users need to do the following:

* Ensure there is sufficient balance in your FASTag wallet.

* Check the FASTag status to make sure it is active and not blacklisted before setting out on a journey.

* Keep track of transaction times to check for delays in deduction of the charges.

* Keep an eye on the FASTag status to prevent rejections due to inactivity.