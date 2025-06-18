FASTag annual pass from August 15; Nitin Gadkari shares details

In a bid to streamline toll collection, the Union government is introducing a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles. The pass, priced at Rs 3,000, will be available from August 15, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday (June 18).

Taking to X, Gadkari said that the pass will have a validity for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. He also said that the initiative will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.

“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first—this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans,” stated Gadkari in a post on X.

Activation link coming soon

The Minister further stated that a dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Association of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

“The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH,” he added.

Simplifies toll payments

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction,” said Gadkari.

Elaborating further, he said that the move will reduce waiting time, ease congestion, and minimise disputes at toll plazas, adding that the pass “aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners.”