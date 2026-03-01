Iranian attack damages Dubai airport, Burj Al Arab; Gulf flights suspended

Dubai's international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel sustained damage in an overnight Iranian attack across Gulf states, aviation sources cited by Reuters said. Four people were injured at the airport, the emirate's media office said early on Sunday (March 1).

Dubai’s media office said on X that "a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained," without giving further details.

The media office later confirmed that a drone had been intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the outer facade of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.



The Burj Al Arab hotel has long been one of the emirate’s most recognisable symbols. Opened in 1999 on an artificial island off Jumeirah Beach, the sail-shaped tower quickly became an emblem of a city intent on projecting luxury on a global scale. On Saturday, a fire broke out near another hotel on the city's artificially made Palm Jumeirah Island.

Reuters reported that aviation sources said an overnight Iranian attack damaged one of the terminals at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs and a key gateway for tourism and trade in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi Airports initially said in a post on X that an incident at Zayed International Airport resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and seven injuries, but the post was later deleted, Reuters said.

Dubai’s media office also said debris from an aerial interception sparked a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port.

Iran fired missiles toward Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha, major east-west aviation hubs. Airlines suspended flights across the region, including services to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while flight-tracking data showed much of Middle Eastern airspace largely empty.