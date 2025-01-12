'Stare at wife' jab | Corporate titans clash over work-life balance

Top corporate honchos have added their voices to the heated debate on work-life balance, with some taking a sly dig at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's suggestion of a 90-hour workweek.

The comment has drawn sharp reactions from across industries, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and actor Deepika Padukone.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025', Mahindra stressed the importance of the quality of work over its quantity, saying the debate over long work hours is heading in the “wrong direction.”

'I love staring at her'

“It’s not about 48, 40, 70, or 90 hours. What matters is the output. You can change the world in 10 hours if you focus on quality,” Mahindra said. On a lighter note, he added, “I’m on X not because I’m lonely. My wife is wonderful; I love staring at her.”

This comment sparked a cheeky response from businessman Adar Poonawalla, who posted on X, “Yes, @anandmahindra, even my wife @NPoonawalla thinks I am wonderful. She loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always.”

The debate over extreme work hours gained traction following Subrahmanyan's controversial statement: “I regret I can’t make you work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?”

'Shocking'

His remarks, advocating for a 90-hour workweek, quickly went viral and drew widespread backlash.

Padukone, who has launched a mental health foundation, called the comments “shocking” and insisted on the importance of mental health, using the hashtag #mentalhealthmatters.

This latest controversy follows Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s earlier suggestion of a 70-hour workweek to boost productivity.

Slammed as impractical

However, Subrahmanyan’s push for even longer hours has been slammed as impractical and harmful to employee well-being.

As the debate rages on, voices like Mahindra and Poonawalla point out the growing recognition of the need for balance, with the focus shifting from the number of hours worked to the value created in those hours.





