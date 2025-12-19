Dense fog: Multiple flights cancelled across country; Chennai airport operations disrupted

Dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday (December 19), according to an official.

More than 230 flights were delayed at the airport and the average delay for departures was 49 minutes on Friday morning, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Also read: Govt warns of fog-related flight disruptions; 79 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport

The official said that a total of 79 flights, including some International services, have been cancelled.

"Flight operations continue to be in CAT III conditions due to dense fog. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily. While regretting the inconvenience, DIAL said its on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across the terminals.

Chennai disruptions

Flight operations at Chennai airport were disrupted on Friday (December 19) after dense fog and adverse weather conditions across several northern states led to the cancellation of seven flights to and from destinations including Delhi and Varanasi, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Also read: Delhi AQI 'severe' with heavy smog, 100 flights cancelled, 300 delayed

Among the cancelled services were four outbound flights from Chennai—operated by Air India and IndiGo—scheduled to fly to Delhi and Varanasi. Three inbound flights from Delhi to Chennai, also operated by Air India and IndiGo, were cancelled as well.

Kochi

Meanwhile, several flights, mostly Air India, were cancelled at Kochi airport too on Friday, with the reasons for the cancellations not immediately clear.

Passengers were left stranded as airlines did not issue detailed explanations at the time.