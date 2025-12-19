Govt warns of fog-related flight disruptions; 79 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport

Due to cold weather in Northern India, including heavy fog in Delhi and other areas, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Friday (December 19) that flight operations across the country may be disrupted.

“Due to fog-related flight disruptions, passengers are requested to check with the airline, airport, and official platforms for updates and allow extra travel time,” stated the Ministry in a post on X.

Elaborating further, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated that it is closely coordinating with the IMD, and decisions are being made based on real-time weather forecasts.

Full refund on cancelled flights

“Some flights are being cancelled by airlines, with passengers being informed in advance to avoid unnecessary travel to airports,” stated the Ministry.

“Full refunds and free rescheduling by the airline operators are being offered. Airport Directors have been instructed to ensure all necessary support to passengers at airports. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority,” it added.

IndiGo on flight disruptions

IndiGO has also issued a travel advisory stating that flight operations were being affected due to the early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India.

Also Read: Dense fog blankets north India; red alert issued for Delhi

"Early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is reducing visibility and disrupting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations. Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings. We recommend checking the latest flight status before leaving for the airport, goindigo.in/flight-status,” stated IndiGo in a post on X.

It further stated that it was monitoring the weather, coordinating with authorities, and adjusting operations to help passengers.

79 flights cancelled due to fog at Delhi airport

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday. More than 230 flights were delayed at the airport, with an average delay of 49 minutes for departures on Friday morning, according to data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Also Read: Dense fog disrupts traffic across Delhi-NCR; AQI remains 'very poor'

An official said that a total of 79 flights, including some International services, have been cancelled.

"Dense fog is impacting flight schedules, and operations are currently under CAT III conditions. Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," the airport said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)