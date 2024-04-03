Centre warns of 'high-risk' vulnerability in Apple devices; here is what you can do

The Centre has issued a high-risk warning for iPhone, iPad and MacBook users highlighting a critical vulnerability identified in connection to a remote code execution in various Apple products.

The security advisory has come from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is the nodal agency in India dealing with cyber security incidents and comes under the ministry of electronics and information technology.

What is the threat?

The vulnerability that has been identified can allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on the targeted systems remotely. It can allow attackers to access the devices remotely posing a significant security risk to the users.

Who is vulnerable?

The advisory states that users of iPhone XS, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini are susceptible if their devices are running iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.4.1.

Also, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation users are vulnerable if their devices are not updated to iOS and iPadOS versions 16.7.7 or later.

MacBook users need to update their systems, the advisory cautioned adding that with MacOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.6 and macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.4.1 are earmarked as being at risk.

Precautionary measures recommended by CERT

Apple iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and VisionOS must update to the latest versions.

Do not connect to unsecured or public Wi-Fi networks to minimise the risk of unauthorised access.

To add an additional layer of security, enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Above all, download apps and software from reliable sources like the Apple App Store to mitigate the risk of malware

Ensure regular backups are done. Back up important data regularly to safeguard against data loss due to security breaches or system failures