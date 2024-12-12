At $400 b, Elon Musk becomes richest person in history; Adani at No 19 today

Despite a recent fall in the valuation of his companies, India’s Gautam Adani is the 19th richest person in the world, while his Indian counterpart Mukesh Ambani ranks two slots higher on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mukesh Ambani, whose conglomerate includes businesses ranging from oil refining to telecom to retail, is 17th on the list with a net worth of $97.1 billion.

Gautam Adani’s Ahmedabad-based group has grown into one of India’s major players in building and managing infrastructure like ports and airports. His net worth is $79.3 billion.

Top 10 richest persons in the world

1. Elon Musk

The owner of the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla has become the world’s richest man ever and the first person to reach a net worth of $400 billion. Boasting a net worth of $447 billion after a spike in the valuation of his companies Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is richer than Jeff Bezos, the second-richest man in the world, by almost $200 billion.

2. Jeff Bezos

The founder of Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, Jeff Bezos also has ventures in cloud computing, streaming services, and the Whole Foods grocery chain. His net worth stands at $249 billion.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

The co-founder and chief executive of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook which is the world’s largest social network, Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $224 billion. Facebook has about 4 billion monthly users.

4. Larry Ellison

Ellison is the founder of Oracle, a database company, in which he is the largest shareholder owning 40 per cent of the stock. He also owns a sailing team, the Indian Wells tennis event, and a real estate portfolio that includes Hawaii’s Lanai Island. He has a net worth of $198 billion.

5. Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest maker of luxury goods. The company owns luxury brands like Louis Vuitton leather goods, TAG Heuer watches, and Dom Perignon champagne. His net worth is $181 billion.

6. Larry Page

A co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company for Google, the world’s largest search engine operator, Larry Page has also invested in Planetary Resources, an asteroid-mining company. His net worth is $174 billion.

7. Bill Gates

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft, the world’s biggest software maker. He has also invested in dozens of publicly-traded companies through Cascade Investment, a closely-held firm. His net worth is $165 billion.

8. Sergey Brin

Brin is the other co-founder of Alphabet, Google’s holding company. The group’s divisions include YouTube, Gmail, and Android. His net worth is $163 billion.

9. Steve Ballmer

Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft, who stepped down in 2014 and continues as a shareholder in the company. He owns the L.A. Clippers basketball team. His net worth is $155 billion.

10. Warren Buffett

Renowned as probably the world’s most successful investor, Warren Buffet is the chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, an investment group that owns Geico, Dairy Queen, and Clayton Homes, and owns stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express. His net worth is $144 billion.