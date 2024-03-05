$200 billion: Jeff Bezos beats Musk to reclaim richest person title

Jeff Bezos, the visionary behind Amazon, has once again ascended to the pinnacle of wealth globally. He reclaiming his title as the world's richest individual from Elon Musk.

The latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Bezos's current net worth soaring to an impressive $200 billion, surpassing Musk's slightly diminished fortune of $198 billion.

In the past year, the fortunes of these two titans of industry have seen a huge shift. While Bezos experienced a remarkable increase of $23 billion in his wealth, Musk encountered a downturn, with his net worth plunging by approximately $31 billion.

Tesla shares plummet

The downward trajectory was further accentuated by Tesla's shares plummeting by over 7% on Monday (March 4).

This seesaw of wealth between Bezos and Musk has been ongoing since January 2021 when Musk initially surpassed Bezos to claim the title of the wealthiest person worldwide with a net worth of $195 billion.

However, the tables turned once more in May 2023 when Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, to reclaim his position at the top.

Arnault, who had briefly held the title in December 2022 amid Tesla's market turbulence, now occupies the third position with a net worth of $197 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, follow closely behind with net worths of $179 billion and $150 billion, respectively.

Ambani, Adani

Further down the list, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, hold the 11th and 12th positions.

Ambani boasts a net worth of $115 billion, while Adani's stands at $104 billion.