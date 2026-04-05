Amul touches new height as brand turnover surpasses Rs 1L cr in FY26

Leading dairy company Amul on Sunday (April 5) announced that its overall turnover went up by 11 per cent in FY26 to surpass the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone, thanks to heightened demand for dairy products.

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The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets the major home-grown brand, confirmed this in a statement. Of the magic figure achieved, its own sales turnover grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 73,450 crore last fiscal from Rs 65,911 crore in the preceding financial year. The remaining is the revenue of the district cooperative unions.

'11pc rise over a base of Rs 90k cr'

“The total unduplicated revenue of the Amul brand has increased by 11 per cent over a base of Rs 90,000 crore in 2024-25,” it said, adding, “The surge is powered by a massive product portfolio of more than 1,200 product packs, a vast distribution network, and a rapid adaptation to the evolving needs of modern consumers.”

“The federation, along with its 18 member district cooperatives, continues to lead the dairy landscape by blending localised market strategies with the powerhouse Amul brand identity.”

What Amul voices said

GCMMF Chairman Ashokbhai Chaudhary said, “Crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore brand turnover is a testament to the trust of millions of consumers and the tireless hard work of our 36 lakh dairy farmers.”

His deputy, Gordhanbhai Dhameliya, remarked, “Our journey to the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone is a definitive victory for the cooperative spirit. By scaling our model nationally, we are proving that the 'Amul Model' is a timeless blueprint for economic democracy.”

Jayen Mehta, the federation’s managing director, said the body is not only broadening its global operations, but is also redefining what a farmer-owned institution can accomplish in today's world.

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“We are ensuring that the fruits of technology and global trade reach the hands of the producers,” he said.

World's largest dairy coop

The GCMMF stands as the largest dairy cooperative globally, owned by farmers, comprising 3.6 million members. It is tasked with the marketing of Amul milk and its dairy products in over 50 countries. With the latest expansion, the GCMMF also remains India’s largest FMCG organisation.

In recent years, Amul has expanded its global footprint by launching fresh milk in Spain and the European Union after the United States, targeting both the Indian diaspora and local markets.

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It collects 31 million litres of milk daily and distributes annually over 24 billion packs of Amul products, which include milk, butter, cheese, ghee, and ice cream, among others.

It may be mentioned here that in November 2025, Amul was ranked the world’s No. 1 cooperative by the International Cooperative Alliance World Cooperative Monitor. The record turnover adds one more significant chapter to the decades-old company’s proud history.

(with agency inputs)