Uranium in breast milk: What new Bihar study means for mothers

A new study has detected traces of uranium in the breast milk of women from six districts in Bihar, raising anxiety among parents. While the finding sounds alarming, doctors and researchers emphasise that mothers should continue breastfeeding, as no immediate harm has been established at the detected levels.

The study, led by Mahaveer Cancer Sansthan in Patna along with AIIMS Delhi and partner institutes, analysed breast milk samples from 40 lactating mothers aged 17 to 35. All samples showed detectable levels of uranium, mostly U-238. Researchers estimate that roughly 70 per cent of infants in the sample could face potential non-carcinogenic risks like kidney and bone development issues, although no cancer risk was detected.

Experts caution that while the findings must be taken seriously, they are not a reason to stop breastfeeding. The lack of an official global “safe limit” for uranium in breast milk puts this issue in a grey zone, making medical guidance crucial.

Study findings

The samples were collected from mothers in six Bihar districts — Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar and Nalanda. Scientists believe groundwater contamination is the likely source, as most families depend on groundwater for drinking and cooking.

Also read: Groundwater in Karnataka contaminated with uranium: Study

Uranium can seep into groundwater through natural mineral leaching or fertiliser-related contamination. Over time, it enters the food chain and eventually the human body. The study notes that infants remain the most vulnerable group, making parental concern understandable.

Expert views

Gynaecologist Shani Ravindranath says mothers should stay alert but not panic.

“Yeah, mothers should be worried. But at the same time the scientists have said that they can continue the breastfeeding… let us not create anxiety or fear among the breastfeeding women because breastfeeding is very very important for the baby,” she says.

She adds that breast milk provides essential immunoglobulins and protects infants from several diseases. Dr Ravindranath also points out that the sample size of 40 mothers is too small to draw big conclusions, stressing the need for larger studies across more districts and states.

Broader concerns

According to the explainer, previous research across multiple states has found uranium contamination in various districts. Since Bihar relies heavily on groundwater, experts believe statewide testing is necessary. Some studies in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin region have suggested that fertilisers and soil contamination may also contribute to elevated uranium levels.

Also read: Trichy mom donates 300 litres of breast milk, sets new national record

The doctor notes that filtration methods like RO systems can reduce uranium exposure through drinking water. However, identifying the root cause — whether soil, groundwater, fertilisers or industrial waste — is essential for long-term solutions.

What mothers should do

Parents living in affected areas are advised not to stop breastfeeding, as abruptly discontinuing it may harm the child more than the current uranium levels detected.

Using cleaner water for drinking and cooking, preferably through RO or heavy-metal-reducing filtration, can lower exposure. Doctors also stress the need for both state and central authorities to invest in wider studies and take corrective action.

The road ahead

The study serves as a wake-up call rather than a panic signal. It highlights how environmental pollutants can travel through water and soil into the human body — even into breast milk. While the findings demand urgent government intervention, they do not warn mothers to stop breastfeeding. For personalised medical advice, new parents and breastfeeding mothers should consult their doctors.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)