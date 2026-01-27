TN dairy giant Milky Mist signs MoU with Maharashtra for Rs 1,130-cr plant

Dairy major Milky Mist, based at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to set up a large-scale milk processing and dairy products manufacturing facility in the state.

A Milky Mist press release on Tuesday (January 27) said the MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The agreement was executed by Milky Mist Chief Executive Officer K Rathnam, marking the company’s expansion beyond its core southern India markets.

Under the agreement, Milky Mist will establish a milk-processing plant with an initial capacity of 10 lakh litres per day, expandable to 25 lakh litres per day. The facility will manufacture a range of products including paneer, yoghurt, mozzarella cheese, ice cream, butter and ghee.

Expansion project

The project will be developed on a land parcel measuring about 1.95 lakh square metres, or roughly 48 acres, allotted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The total investment is estimated at Rs 1,130 crore and the plant is expected to generate direct employment for around 800 people, the company said. Milk procurement for the facility will be sourced within Maharashtra.

The project will be implemented in phases and is expected to strengthen the regional dairy ecosystem while supporting farmer livelihoods, Milky Mist said.

“This MoU reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s dairy value chain while creating sustainable economic opportunities for farmers and communities,” Rathnam said in the statement. He added that Maharashtra’s infrastructure, policy environment and milk-producing regions made it a strategic choice for the company’s next phase of growth.

Founded in 1997 by entrepreneur T Sathish Kumar, Milky Mist supplies value-added dairy products across domestic and international markets and is known for its farmer-linked sourcing and technology-driven operations. The Maharashtra facility is expected to bolster its presence in western India.