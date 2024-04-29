US rejected 31% of MDH products over salmonella contamination in last 6 months: Report

After Hongkong and Singapore, the USA seems to have also not allowed MDH spice products into their country.

According to a news report, nearly 31 per cent of MDH products were rejected by the United States customs authorities over the last six months since October because of salmonella contamination.

An Indian Express report said that 31 per cent of all spice-related shipments exported by Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) Pvt Ltd was refused over salmonella contamination in the last six months. What's even more shocking is that the refusal rate of MDH shipments has doubled from 15 per cent to 31 per cent over salmonella contamination sent since October 2023, added the report.

This news of the uptick in rejection of MDH spices in the US due to salmonella contamination comes after Singapore and Hong Kong recently suspended sales of certain MDH and Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd products. They had allegedly detected carcinogenic pesticide beyond permissible limits in the spice mixes. This has triggered a major controversy in the country.

One-third of shipments refused

Quoting data obtained from US food and Drug Administration, the IE report said a total of 11 shipments amounting to nearly one-third of all shipments from MDH containing products categorised as “spices, flavours, and salts” have been refused since October 2023, when the ongoing US federal fiscal year starts. The refusal rate between October 2022 and September 2023, is 15 per cent.

Additionally, the data revealed that all MDH export shipments refused since October 2020 were on the grounds of salmonella contamination. Foods contaminated with the bacteria salmonella can cause a severe stomach infection if not cooked properly.

India's most popular spices come under scrutiny

MDH and Everest spices, which are among the most popular products in India and also sold in Europe, Asia and North America, are now under the radar of food inspection agencies in India and abroad.

A recent report in a business daily had said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of cancer-causing pesticide.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) too has started country-wide quality checks for different brands of powdered spices.

The India's Spices Board, the government's regulator for spice exports, has also sought data on MDH and Everest exports from authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore, and was working with the companies to find the 'root cause' of the quality issues. Inspections have also started at their plants.

What triggered the controversy

Earlier this month, the sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries was suspended by Hong Kong authorities. Soon after, Singapore too ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

However MDH denied getting any communication from regulators and authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore about the reported contamination in its products. "We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use ethylene oxide at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices," MDH said in a statement.

Not a recent development

In 2019, too, a few batches of MDH's products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination, said reports.

Earlier too, a news report in October 2023 quoting US FDA said that a total of 3,925 human food export shipments from India were refused entry at US customs in the last four years.

Of these, 953 shipments (24 per cent) were refused entry for being “filthy” and 786 shipments (20 per cent) were refused for containing salmonella, a bacteria that causes severe stomach infections. And, the most commonly rejected items were spices, vitamins, minerals and proteins, bakery products, and seafood products.