In Chhattisgarh, Congress leads; BJP says it's hopeful of turnaround

The BJP is posing a tough challenge in Chhattisgarh although the ruling Congress is leading as officials on Sunday counted the votes polled in Assembly elections.

Congress candidates were leading in about 50 seats in the 90-member House while the Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 40 seats.

Counting of votes polled in the 90 constituencies started at 8 am. The elections were held on November 7 and 17.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is again leading in Patan after trailing briefly, had claimed earlier that the Congress will sweep with 75 seats.

BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh said early in the morning that his party was set to return to power in Chhattisgarh but counting trends showed he was trailing in Rajnandgaon.

Congress ministers who are trailing include Mohammed Akbar in Kawardha and Ravindra Choubey in Saja.