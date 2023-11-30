Debate | Exit polls: Does Congress 'revival' signal backseat for Hindutva?

Voting ended for the Telangana Assembly elections today (November 30). With this, all five State Assembly polls (Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana) have concluded and the results will be out on Sunday (December 3). What are the exit polls saying? Who is winning and who is losing? As the data comes in, The Federal will put out the figures and analyse them with our experts.



