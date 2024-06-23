The making of hooch, and its dangerous dance with chemistry and society

It has been 15 years since one of India’s worst hooch tragedies unfolded – as many as 180 people had died after consuming a lethal brew of illicit alcohol.

The tragedy, which occurred on May 18, 2008, saw labourers from Bengaluru, Kolar in Karnataka, and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, lose their lives to moonshine (illicit liquor) laced with camphor and tobacco.

Fast forward to the present day, and the hooch menace is far from over. Fifty-five people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district over the past few days, while over 30 are in a critical condition.

According to government data, hooch has been the death knell for over 6,000 individuals in the past five or six years.

Economic disparities

Understanding why hooch tragedies continue to occur requires an examination of several intertwined factors: economic disparities, regulatory failures, and societal pressures. Economic disparities play a pivotal role in the recurring hooch tragedies.

A significant segment of the Indian population, particularly in rural areas and among the urban poor, can't afford legally produced alcohol. Consequently, they resort to hooch, which sells for as less as ₹10-₹30 per 100 ml pouch and is easily accessible.

Distilled in backyard operations, hooch production is unregulated and often laced with toxic substances like methanol to increase its potency, leading to disastrous health consequences when consumed.

No decisive liquor control

While the state governments scramble to take corrective action, their inconsistent stand on liquor sales has only fanned the flames of this problem. Despite the legality of liquor sales and consumption in various Indian states, the implementation is frequently hampered by a myriad of restrictions.

A case in point is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government's new liquor policy, which was replaced with the previous one due to criticism. The aftermath saw a slew of lawsuits against former minister Manish Sisodia, culminating in his arrest by the CBI on fraud charges in issuing vendor licenses.

The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged role in the liquor policy scam case, leading to his incarceration in Tihar jail.

Policy flip-flops

Delhi's previous liquor policy, introduced in November 2021, was hailed as one of the most transparent in the country until it was withdrawn after censure from the Lieutenant Governor. However, this incident highlights the fickleness of the authorities when it comes to taking a decisive stand on liquor control.

Societal pressures and cultural norms around alcohol consumption further exacerbate the problem.

In many Indian communities, drinking alcohol is a deeply ingrained social custom, particularly among men. In addition, the societal pressure to consume alcohol and economic constraints often drive people towards hooch.

Lethal chemistry

India's alcoholic beverage industry is divided into four categories: Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), arrack or country liquor, toddy, and hooch. Hooch, colloquially known as "moonshine" or "bootleg", refers to low-quality alcohol, often illicitly produced.