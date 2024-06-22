Tamil Nadu | Key suspect in Kallakurichi liquor tragedy arrested; death toll 55

A man who supplied the toxic distilled liquor which ended up killing 55 people on consumption in a Tamil Nadu village has been arrested, media reports said on Saturday.

Chinnadurai, who brought the moonshine to Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi district, has been taken into custody, police officers were quoted as saying.

The bodies of 29 of the dead have been handed over to their families, said district Collector Prasanth MS.



Three men were among those hospitalised who have recovered but dozens continue to be in critical condition.

An enquiry commission headed by retired judge B Gokuldas has begun probing the incident. The state government has suspended several police officers and transferred the Collector.

Three alleged bootleggers with a criminal history were arrested after the incident.



Chief minister MK Stalin has vowed to crack down on the illicit liquor trade. The Opposition parties, however, want him to resign.