Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Why Kattunayakan tribe finds solace in deadly drink

The hooch tragedy in TamilNadu’s Kallakurichi district has already claimed 47 lives. While most of the deceased belong to socially and economically weaker sections of society, nine of them hail from the Kattunayakan tribe.

Sources say a combination of cultural practices and economic compulsions have made illicit arrack a sought-after drink among members of the community, who consume it while staying ignorant of its perils.

Drinking hooch is not a taboo, but a part of the tribe’s culture with its members exposed to the drink from their teenage years. Lack of caste certificate to pursue higher studies or apply for government schemes also keeps the tribe from availing better education and standard of life.

Many youths who drop out of school or don’t apply for college due to lack of caste certificates eventually turn to manual labor for a living. Many of them drink to de-stress themselves, and hooch comes as a cheap and easily available option.

Ingrained in culture

Members of the Kattunayakan Tribes Association allege that many young men fall prey to illicit arrack as liquor consumption is deeply ingrained in their culture. A Iyyanar, who heads the association, told The Federal that the preparation of arrack and offering it to deities is common in his community.

“Preparation and consumption of liquor were prevalent in many villages because it was not considered a taboo in our community. There were days when our men would feed a small quantity of liquor to children. But the situation has worsened now because the arrack is prepared with methanol, and many people have died,” said Iyyanar.

He also pointed out that the high cost of liquor at government-run TASMAC shops has forced people to buy illicit arrack for ₹50 per packet.

“The number of deaths is over 40 now. Our men are forced to live a pitiful life due to lack of education and opportunities. From their childhood, they are exposed to alcohol. We need rigorous awareness and de-addiction programmes. Our children need education and support from the government," Iyyanar added.

Lack of education, awareness

The Federal found that many men and women belonging to the Kattunayakan tribe in Karunapuram village are school dropouts, while some are illiterate.

Deprived of caste certificates, many youngsters in this tribe fail to continue their high school and college education and are forced to work as manual labourers.

Suresh, 45, one of the victims, was a school dropout who worked as a labourer. “He consumed illicit liquor because it was easily available in the village. Several teenagers were also consuming liquor there. It’s shocking that this was not checked by the police. Easy access and the low price attracted people like Suresh,” said Senthil Kumar of the Tamil Nadu Kattunayakan Tribes Association.



