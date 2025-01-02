We are firmly behind Yunus govt, not keen on politics: Bangladesh Army chief

Bangladesh will not do anything that goes against India’s strategic interest, the army establishment in Dhaka, the most important and powerful institution since Sheikh Hasina’s departure, has assured in a recent interview to the country’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo.

In his interview, the army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman pointed out that India and Bangladesh enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship, and that New Delhi has a huge interest in Dhaka’s stability.

‘India mustn’t be misunderstood’

He, however, asserted that future relations between the two countries should be based on a “give-and-take” basis.

Waker pointed out that people of the country should not be misled by the government’s policy.

“At no point should people of Bangladesh think that India was either controlling the country or working against its interest,” said the general.

In his wide-ranging interview, the army chief made it clear that while the Bangladesh Army was firmly behind the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and its reform programme, and was not interested in getting involved in politics.

What the interview aimed to achieve

The army general’s interview was aimed at addressing both the domestic audience and also to put to rest speculation and concerns about Bangladesh's Army role that outsiders, especially commentators and observers in India and other neighbouring countries have.

“A political party should be replaced by another political party, not the army,” Waker said.

The Bangladesh Army chief’s remarks gather special salience as in recent months the bilateral relations between India-Bangladesh have taken a serious beating since Hasina’s departure as she was considered to be closest and most reliable partner of India in the region.

The bilateral relations were affected further in the wake of reports of attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities and the general breakdown in the country’s law-and-order situation that could affect India’s substantial investment in Bangladesh.

Handpicked by Hasina, but Yunus’ crutch

Waker came to prominence after Hasina, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, was thrown out of power and Bangladesh after a students’ protest witnessed a massive people’s insurrection on August 5.

Wakar, married to one of Hasina’s cousins, was handpicked by her as a reliable and competent officer to become the army chief.

However, since the Nobel Prize winner economist Yunus was brought to head the interim government after Hasina’s departure, it was Waker and the army that stepped in to support the new administration in Dhaka.

As the Yunus administration is still struggling to put the economy on track and the country back on its development track with political parties jostling for space to establish supremacy over rivals, the army has emerged as the only disciplined force to stabilise Bangladesh.

On ties with India

Waker spoke to Prothom Alo to share his assessment about the prevailing situation in the country since August and the coming challenges that Bangladesh is likely to face in the coming days.

“India is an important neighbour of ours and we are dependent on it for a number of things,” said Wakar adding that “India is also getting a lot of benefits from us.”

He said while many Indians work in Bangladesh, many Bangladeshis also go to India for medical treatment. Besides Bangladesh also buys a lot of goods from India. “Therefore, a stable Bangladesh is in India’s huge interest.”

Waker pointed out that it was natural for a country to look after its own interest. “If we cannot get what is justifiably ours, the fault lies with us, not others,” he said.

Stress on reciprocal relations

Responding to a question that a key reason for India to cooperate with Bangladesh stemmed from its desire to secure its north-eastern region and it received a lot of cooperation in this regard from the previous government in Dhaka, the army chief said, “I will not do anything with my neighbour that will go against its strategic interest.”

However, I would expect my neighbour to look after my interests, he added.

“When I look after my neighbour’s interest, it is expected that my neighbour will look at my interest with the same importance,” Waker said, stressing that “bilateral relations should be based on fairness and mutual respect.”

‘Friendship with all, enmity with none’

The army chief also pointed out that Bangladesh will continue to have strong ties with its “economic partner” China and also with the United States, a country whose presence has grown in the country since Hasina was ousted.

“The policy of friendship with all and enmity with none has served us well and should be followed,” he added.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri was in Dhaka recently to hold talks with key members of the interim government. He also met Yunus and spoke on the need for normalising bilateral relations.

In the coming days, engagement between the two sides is expected at many other levels to push forward the stalled ties. Waker’s remarks meanwhile, will be carefully studied by the Delhi establishment before they embark on their next step to deal with Dhaka.

Army’s history with coups, assassinations

The Bangladesh army has played different roles over the past five decades of the country’s independence.

A group of majors in the army had assassinated the country’s first president Mujibur Rahman and most of his family in August 1975.

A group of army officers were also involved in the assassination former president General Ziaur Rahman, who too was involved in several factional fights and coups. The army on many occasions has directly taken power and ruled the country and also propped up other interim governments and created the space for holding of democratic elections in the country.

As the army has once again emerged as the most important player in the country, questions have been raised in different quarters whether it will continue to play a role from behind by supporting an interim government like the one currently in place in Dhaka.

Army shouldn’t be involved in politics: Waker

Waker acknowledged that because of its involvement in politics, the army’s image had been tarnished in the past.

“The army should certainly not be involved in politics. Getting involved in politics has been harmful for the army. This is the lesson we have learnt,” he said.

“As long as I am the army chief, I will not involve myself in politics nor will I allow the army to be involved in politics,” he added.

Waker said the army was now trying to help the police to maintain law-and-order, but this is not a role fit for the army.

However, he made it clear that the army was ready to support the Yunus government for it to succeed. “For this the army is prepared and will continue to do so.”

‘Military will return to barracks once task is over’

Waker also pointed out that the army believes the reforms undertaken by the interim government should be allowed to be completed before a free and fair election in the country could be held.

“People should have patience for the reforms to be completed,” he added.

The army chief assured that the military will return to the barracks the day its task is over.

“The day we are asked by the Yunus administration to thank you very much for your support but now your task is over, the army will return to its barracks,” Waker said to stress that the army was no longer interested in playing a role in running the country.

However, given the history of the army in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the subcontinent, the army chief’s promise will be taken with some degree of scepticism.