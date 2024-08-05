Bangladesh | Trust the Army, says armed forces chief Waker-Uz-Zaman

Bangladesh’s longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country with her sister Sheikh Rehana amid an unprecedented public uprising that left hundreds dead.



Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said in a televised speech that an interim government will be formed. “We’re passing through a political transition period. An interim government will be formed. All killings will be tried. Trust the Army,” he said.

'Have faith in me'

Uz-Zaman told the people to maintain peace and order. “Have faith in me; let's work together. We won't get anything from fighting. Avoid conflict. Together, we have built a beautiful country,” he said.

Tens of thousands of people have come out on the streets of Dhaka to celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina. It’s an unprecedented sight. Image: Zoglul Kamal

He held talks with representatives of all political parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, which the government banned last week. But it is unclear who will head the interim government.



Gen Zaman said he would meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin and expressed hope that a "solution" would be found by the end of the day.

He also vowed "justice" for the people, something protesters have been demanding following the deaths of hundreds of people over the past three weeks.

Mass uprising

A student movement demanding reformation of public sector job quotas turned into a mass uprising last month after government forces killed dozens of people, including many students and children.

Hasina and her party had been critical of the movement from the beginning and hardly did anything to stop the deaths.

Her government cut off the internet, blocked social media, imposed an indefinite curfew and called out the army to quell the situation. But the quota reform protest turned into a mass movement as people angry with the rising cost of living and unemployment joined them.

Although the government acceded to the demands, the movement continued to demand justice for the deaths. It soon escalated into an anti-government movement. On Sunday, at least 100 people were killed, including 13 policemen. On Monday, at least six more were killed in Dhaka, according to local media.

Looting and vandalism

Protesters stormed the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s residence, and looted it after Hasina flew out of the country with her sister Sheikh Rehana. The people also attacked the offices of the Awami League and the residences of the party’s leaders in Dhaka and elsewhere.

“Bangladesh has been liberated,” shouted a group in unison in Dhaka. Tens of thousands of people have come out on the streets. It’s an unprecedented sight. Even three weeks ago, no one dared speak a word against Hasina or her party and its leaders fearing persecution under the draconian 'Digital Security Act'.

The protests crippled an economy already burdened by sagging forex reserves, rising inflation and high commodity prices. Production has been hampered in the country’s export-oriented readymade garment industry as the internet blackout hit freelancers and small online businesses.

Biggest challenge

The biggest challenge for now will be restoring law and order as supporters of the opposition parties are out for revenge.

In the long term, a fair election and the peaceful handover of power will improve the situation. The political future of Hasina and her party is unclear at this point.

Steering the economy back on its growth trajectory will remain a mammoth task for the new government.