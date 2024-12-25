Dhaka ‘weaponising judiciary’ for political witch-hunt: Hasina’s son

Bangladesh is “weaponising the judiciary” to unleash a political witch-hunt against the Awami League leadership led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sanjeeb Wazed has said on Tuesday (December 24).

Wazed made the allegation in a long post on X in which he accused the interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus of carrying out extra-judicial killings and jailing thousands of opponents.

The allegations by the US-based IT entrepreneur came two days after the interim government said it had sent a diplomatic note to India seeking Hasina's extradition.

Hasina, 77, fled to India on August 5 following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's government.

Arrest warrants

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former cabinet ministers, advisers and military and civil officials for alleged crimes against humanity.

“The judges and prosecutors appointed by the un-elected Yunus-led regime to conduct farcical trial process through ICT makes it a political witch-hunt that forsakes justice and marks another ongoing onslaught to persecute Awami League leadership,” Wazed said on Tuesday.

“The kangaroo tribunal and subsequent request for extradition comes while hundreds of leaders and activists are extrajudicially killed, framing of outrageous murder charges, illegal incarceration of thousands by law enforcement and violent attacks including looting vandalism and arson going on with impunity everyday fuelled by denial of the regime,” he added.