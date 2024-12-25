Dhaka ‘weaponising judiciary’ for political witch-hunt: Hasina’s son
Hundreds of leaders and activists in Bangladesh are extra-judicially killed and outrageous murder charges have been hurled at others, Sanjeeb Wazed alleged in his post on X
Bangladesh is “weaponising the judiciary” to unleash a political witch-hunt against the Awami League leadership led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sanjeeb Wazed has said on Tuesday (December 24).
Wazed made the allegation in a long post on X in which he accused the interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus of carrying out extra-judicial killings and jailing thousands of opponents.
The allegations by the US-based IT entrepreneur came two days after the interim government said it had sent a diplomatic note to India seeking Hasina's extradition.
Hasina, 77, fled to India on August 5 following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's government.
Arrest warrants
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former cabinet ministers, advisers and military and civil officials for alleged crimes against humanity.
“The judges and prosecutors appointed by the un-elected Yunus-led regime to conduct farcical trial process through ICT makes it a political witch-hunt that forsakes justice and marks another ongoing onslaught to persecute Awami League leadership,” Wazed said on Tuesday.
“The kangaroo tribunal and subsequent request for extradition comes while hundreds of leaders and activists are extrajudicially killed, framing of outrageous murder charges, illegal incarceration of thousands by law enforcement and violent attacks including looting vandalism and arson going on with impunity everyday fuelled by denial of the regime,” he added.
Disinformation against Hasina
India has confirmed receiving the 'note verbale' or diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi seeking Hasina's extradition but has not commented on it.
Under the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, extradition may be refused if the offence is one of a “political character”.
Meanwhile, in his post, Wazed accused the chief prosecutor of ICT Tribunal Tajul Islam of spreading a disinformation campaign against Hasina by claiming that the Interpol had issued a Red Corner notice against her.
“But the very prosecutor later altered his statement following media exposure of the outright lie and now officially sent a request to India for the extradition,” he said.
"We reiterate our position that every single incident of human rights violation between July and August need to be investigated in a free and fair manner but the Yunus led regime weaponised the judiciary, and we express no confidence on the justice system," he wrote in his post.
Hasina’s charge
Yunus, who assumed office on August 8, has claimed that about 1,500 people, including students and workers, were killed while 19,931 others were wounded during the protests against the Hasina government.In recent weeks, Hasina has accused the interim government of perpetrating genocide and failing to protect minorities, especially Hindus, since her ouster.