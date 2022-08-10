Xiaomi enters home appliance market with Smart Fryer

One can use the fryer to fry, bake, defrost and ferment food items

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has made a debut in the home appliance market with its smart air fryer – Smart Air Fryer 3.5L.

The Air Fryer can do more than just fry food: it can also be used to make yoghurt and can act like both a microwave oven and an electric oven.

It can be used as a fryer to fry, bake, defrost and ferment food items. With its 15,000 W heating power and 360-degree heated air circulation, the fryer shortens the cooking time, offering a faster and healthier food lifestyle, using less grease and fat.

The ‘Smart’ Fryer comes with a wide temperature range between 40°C and 200°C and offers 24-hour-long continuous and scheduled cooking.

Advertisement

The oil inside the food is thoroughly fried through the 360° heated air circulation that ensures the food is heated evenly on all sides.

A user says, “This one also comes with a separate grill, which you can place inside the basket. The grill allows you to create two layers. For instance, if you are frying chicken wings, you can keep some at the bottom, and some at the top of the grill.”

The interactive OLED screen allows users to know what is going on inside the screen. One can control the temperature with one press.

Also Read: WhatsApp to soon launch ‘login approval’ to prevent hacking

The fryer comes with a 3.5L capacity and is coupled with an exclusive grill to make more efficient use of the inner space. The fryer provides the capacity to cook food for one to three people at one time.

A grid guard is present for safety and prevents any contact with the heating pipes at the top. A cooling design provides the gadget with longer service life.

There are also over 50 smart recipes for beginners to cook. They can be accessed through Mi Home App. One can also ask the Google Assistant to turn the fryer on or off.

The sleek body of the fryer will not occupy much of the kitchen space.

The fryer is available at a price of ₹7,999.