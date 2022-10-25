WhatsApp services restored after a two-hour-long outage

Downdetector started noticing unusually high WhatsApp problem reports at 12:07 pm on Tuesday (October 25). Several such reports were listed by 1 pm on Tuesday

Messaging app WhatsApp is back after an almost two hour long outage in India and some other countries.

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, started noticing unusually high WhatsApp problem reports at 12:07 pm on Tuesday (October 25). Several such reports were listed by Downdetector by 1 pm on Tuesday.

About 69 per cent users said their messages were not going through. Others reported about server disconnection and the app crashing altogether.

The messaging service was also down for users across the UK, Italy and Turkey.

A spokesperson at Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram besides WhatsApp, had said: “We are aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Soon after the outage, a hashtag #WhatsAppDown began trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. Many users reacted to the outage.

A twitter user @pinjabiii_munda tweeted: “People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down #WhatsappDown.”

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

Another user @JACKIEAPPU1 tweeted: “Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling WhatsApp and then coming to Twitter #whatsappdown #whatsappdown.”

Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter 😭#whatsappdown#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/azHsK1tPfb — JackieAppu (@JACKIEAPPU1) October 25, 2022

One user @wanizubair tweeted an image, wrote: “WhatsApp users waiting for their hanging messages to send #WhatsAppDown.”

WhatsApp users waiting for their hanging messages to send 😂😂#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/GZPMwrGK4G — Wanizubair (@wanizubair26) October 25, 2022

India is WhatsApp’s largest market by user numbers, at over 50 crore downloads.