WhatsApp users may soon be able to search by date, save starred content

The search by date feature would allow WhatsApp users to search messages from a particular date while an upgraded delete messages option would enable them to delete all messages except starred ones

Messaging App WhatsApp is testing a number of features which may soon be available to all its users. The features include an upgraded search functionality which will allow users to search messages from a particular date, a redesigned storage usage section which enables one to view large and forwarded files.

Another feature currently under testing, would enable users to delete all messages except the starred ones.

Search by date

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the ‘search by date’ feature is currently under development. If the feature is released, users will be able to search messages from a particular date.

To use the feature on iPhone, one needs to click on the chat search option on WhatsApp. A calendar icon will appear above the keyboard. By clicking on the calendar icon, a date picker would open on the iPhone screen. A user can then select any date, month or year.

Messages from a particular date, month or year will appear on the screen, filtering out the rest. Android users can also access the feature by choosing the search option in the chat window.

The feature will only be valid for in-chat searches and not for universal search option. It is currently under the alpha or development stage.

Redesigned storage usage

According to reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s redesigned storage usage section would come with ‘large files’ and ‘forwarded files’ option through which one can view either the large files or the forwarded files, thus making it easier to clean space.

A new sort option will be available on opening the storage usage section and then viewing photos shared by a particular contact. Through the option, a user can sort photos according to newest, oldest or based on their size.

The redesigned storage usage section is in the testing stage for WhatsApp’s Android users. It will soon be tested by the iPhone users as well.

Keep starred content

According to WABetaInfo, an upgraded ‘delete messages’ option would enable users to delete all messages except the starred ones. The option will be available along with the delete all messages option.

The storage usage section will similarly have a ‘clear except starred’ option to let a user keep all starred message content while deleting all unstarred documents, photos, videos and voice messages.

The feature is currently under the beta or testing stage.

WhatsApp is also planning to release other features like a ShareChat video integration, new messaging bubbles for the dark mode and the ability to search images on the Web through the iPhone client.