Tomato prices surge to Rs 200 a kg as traders blame heavy rains

Traders said, heavy rainfall in producing areas has led to waterlogging leading to the damage of tomato crop and other perishable vegetables grown below the soil especially onion, and ginger

Retail price of tomato touched a high of ₹200 per kg in several parts of the country including Delhi as traders blamed it on incessant rains which disrupted the supply of the staple vegetable.

Hiccups in supply has also jacked up the prices of potatoes, french beans, cauliflower, cabbage and ginger.

As per the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the all-India average retail price of tomato was ruling at 104.38 per kg on Monday, with maximum price quoted was ₹200 per kg in Swai Madhopur and minimum was ₹31 per kg in Churu in Rajasthan.

Among metros, retail price of tomato was quoted highest at ₹120-150 per kg in Kolkata, followed by ₹135 per kg in Mumbai, ₹123 per kg in Chennai and ₹100 per kg in Delhi, the data showed.

The retail price of tomato and other vegetables varies depending on the quality and the location where they are sold.

“There has been further disruption in the supply of tomato in Delhi because of the heavy rains in the last two days. If heavy rains continue, it looks unlikely the prices will ease soon,” Azadpur Tomato Association president and member of Azadpur Mandi Ashok Kaushik told PTI.

The wholesale price of tomato was ruling at ₹100-160 per kg at Azadpur mandi on Monday (July 10). The current demand is being met from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, he added.

Kaushik also mentioned that every year prices of most vegetables firm up during the monsoon season because some crops get damaged due to waterlogging.

“I purchased at ₹160 per kg at Azadpur wholesale market and retailing at ₹170 per kg. Some other vendors are selling at even up to ₹200 per kg in Delhi,” said Jyotish Jha, local retail vendor in Pashchim Vihar.

There has been some increase in retail price of onion and potato besides other vegetables like french beans, cauliflower, cabbage and ginger, he added.

Most vegetables are sold not below ₹60 per kg. For instance, retail price of lady finger is sold at ₹80 per kg, while bitter gourd, bottle gourd and cucumber at ₹60 per kg each, cauliflower is sold as high as ₹180 per kg, trade data showed.

Ginger prices have also shot from ₹240 per kg to ₹300 per kg in the last fortnight.

There has been heavy rainfall in many parts of the country including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

