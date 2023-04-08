Temasek acquires additional 41 pc stake in Manipal Health

Sheares Health, which is backed by Temasek Holdings and already holds an 18% stake in Manipal, is set to acquire the additional 41% stake

Temasek Holdings, a fund owned by the Singaporean government, has acquired an additional 41% stake in Manipal Health Enterprises for approximately Rs 16,500 crore. This move is expected to give the fund majority control in the Bengaluru-based firm.

Temasek Holdings-backed Sheares Health, which already holds 18 per cent in Manipal, is acquiring the stake valuing the healthcare chain at around Rs 40,000 crore, making it the largest deal in the Indian healthcare sector, people aware of the development said.

An official announcement is expected next week.

Also Read: IT rules: PIB likely to flag, junk ‘fake news’ on Google, Facebook, Twitter

Advertisement

When contacted, Manipal Health Enterprises declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Temasek Holdings said, as a matter of policy, Temasek does not comment on market speculation.

It is understood that the deal is being carried out through the acquisition of shares from the current promoters of Manipal Health — the Pai family and other shareholders, including TPG Capital.

The Pai family currently holds 52 per cent of the company and after the transaction, their holding will come down to 30 per cent.

Also Read: Unauthorised investment advisory services: Sebi bans 4 entities from securities markets for 6 months

Similarly, TPG Capitals holding is also expected to come down to 11 per cent from 22 per cent, sources said.

On the other hand, the National Infrastructure Investment Fund, which has around 8 per cent stake in Manipal, will completely exit.

Started in 1953, Manipal Health is a multi-speciality healthcare provider with 29 hospitals with around 8,300 beds, spread over 16 cities.

The transaction tops the list of multi-crore deals in the Indian healthcare sector, including the RS 9,100 crore stake sale of 27 per cent stake by KKR in Max Healthcare last year and Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare’s 31.17 per cent buy-in Fortis for Rs 4,000 crore in November 2018.

(With agency inputs)