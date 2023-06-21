Tata Power ranked India’s most attractive employer brand, Amazon comes next

Work-life balance, good reputation, and attractive salary and benefits identified as key requisites by Randstad survey

Tata Power Company has emerged as the country’s most attractive employer brand, followed by e-commerce giant Amazon and Tata Steel, according to a research report released on Wednesday.

The annual report, titled Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023, conducted by HR services provider Randstad India, revealed that Tata Power Company scored highly in financial health, good reputation, and career progression opportunities. These were the top three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for the organisation, which helped them secure the top spot after being ranked 9th in 2022.

Also read: Drone maker ideaForge IPO opens on June 26; here’s all you need to know

Amazon climbed up the rankings this year to become the runner-up, followed by Tata Steel, another new entrant in the top three of REBR 2023.

TCS comes 4th

Tata Consultancy Services, a major IT company, secured the 4th position in the list of the top 10 most attractive employer brands, followed by Microsoft, Samsung India, Infosys, Tata Motors, IBM, and Reliance Industries.

The report also highlighted that Big Basket, the online megastore, emerged as the most attractive startup employer brand in the country.

According to the report, employees rated the automotive sector (77%) as the most attractive, followed by IT, ITeS, and Telecom (76%), and FMCG, Retail, and e-commerce (75%).

The REBR report is based on a survey conducted among 1.63 lakh respondents worldwide, covering 32 markets and 75% of the global economy.

Key EVP drivers

Work-life balance, good reputation, and attractive salary and benefits were identified as the three most important EVP drivers for the Indian workforce when choosing an employer, with women placing more emphasis on work-life balance.

The report also found that 91% of employees interviewed agreed that an employer is more attractive if they are allowed to take on additional jobs or assignments for supplemental income.

Also read | Paris Airshow: Indian carriers likely to shop big, but that’s the easy part

“Organizations across the world today realize that business success is based on people and not just capital, and the talent community is becoming extremely mindful about which brand they want to work with and how they envision their work-life in the long term,” said Viswanath P S, Randstad India’s MD and CEO. “The REBR report delves into the talent pool’s perception of an ideal employer and highlights how organizations in India are perceived based on key attributes, thus identifying the areas that employers can focus on.”

With agency inputs