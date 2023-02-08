RBI hikes repo rate to 6.5%; inflation may average 5.6% in Q4, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor: Growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent; real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday (February 8) that the central bank had increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The Monetary Policy Committee has raised the repo rate — which is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks — from 6.25% to 6.5%. This is the sixth consecutive time the repo rate has been hiked.

“Unprecedented events of the last three years have put to test monetary policy across the world. Emerging market economies are facing sharp trade-offs between supporting economic activity and controlling inflation while preserving policy credibility,” news agency ANI quoted Das as saying.

The RBI chief said the global economic outlook did not look as grim as it did a few months ago. “Growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent though inflation remains well above the target in major economies,” he added.

GDP growth projection

According to the central bank governor, inflation is expected to average 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023-24. “The Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4% with Q1 at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6% & Q4 at 5.8%,” Das said. He added that the Indian rupee remained least volatile among its Asian peers in 2022 and so far this year.

The RBI chief further said it’s proposed to permit all inbound travellers to use UPI payments for their merchant payments while they are in the country. “To begin with, this facility will be extended to travellers from G20 countries arriving at select international airports,” he said.