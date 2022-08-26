Rakuten India opens new office in Bangalore; to hire 1,000 people

Located near Cubbon Park, the Bengaluru office is a 20-storeyed building and is the company’s largest outside of Japan.

Rakuten India has announced the opening of its new office Rakuten – Crimson House Bengaluru, and it plans to hire 1,000 people in the next few months.

“The Product, Engineering, and Advanced Research facility represents further expansion of the Japanese e-commerce and online retailing company’s global technology footprint and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry deep technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for customers and partners,” the Japanese company said in a statement.

Also read: Who pays for UPI transactions? Banks, PSPs want their share of penny

Located near Cubbon Park, the Bengaluru office is a 20-storeyed building and is the company’s largest outside of Japan. With a capacity for housing 3000+ employees, it currently accommodates 2,000 employees with room to grow.

Advertisement

“The new office will further enhance the company’s capability for deep-tech innovation and R&D in areas such as e-commerce, fintech, content and entertainment, as well as AI in computer vision, speech, and natural language processing (NLP). Rakuten ‘SixthSense’, the company’s first B2B SaaS product, an all-in-one observability intelligence and software testing automation platform, hit the market last year,” the company said.

“India is and has been central to our growth strategy. Our new R&D centre will build on the high value-added engagements that Rakuten has been delivering from India on deep tech and product innovation. Our modern and environment friendly facility provides a perfect environment to return to office post pandemic and is designed to foster collaboration and innovation”, said Yasufumi Hirai, CIO and CISO, Group Executive Vice President of Rakuten Group.

Also read: Rajasthan business summit attracts investment worth nearly ₹70K crore

Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India, said, “We are delighted to showcase our growth ambitions in India with the opening of our new office building. Coming together in person to collaborate and build community will remain an important part of our future work. We are excited to welcome employees back to the workplace where teams can collaborate, engage, and socialise in ways that we have missed during the pandemic.”

Rakuten India is the Development Centre and the key technology hub of the Rakuten Group. In 2016, Rakuten India opened its doors in Bangalore.