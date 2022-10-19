Ola Electric to add hill hold assist, party mode to S1 scooters this Diwali

Industry experts say Ola through the new version of the S1 range of scooters, which may be priced below ₹80,000, aims to take on petrol-powered vehicles like Honda Active in the market

Ola Electric is expected to roll out MoveOS 3, its latest update for S1 and S1 Pro variants of electric scooters on October 22.

MoveOS 3 will come with features including Hill Hold Assist and Party Mode. The company on Tuesday posted a teaser in this regard on its social media page.

The Hill Hold Assist feature will prevent the scooter from sliding down backwards while on a slope or while travelling uphill.

Also read: Ola electric car with 500km range to launch in 2024: All you need to know

Advertisement

“Hate uphill tasks? Lucky for you, our scooter doesn’t. Hold on to your horses for this MoveOS 3 feature reveal. See on on 22nd Oct at 2pm,” Ola Electric tweeted.

The electric scooter manufacturer also teased on Twitter that its Party Mode will enable users to “get the party started anytime, and anywhere.” Tesla’s electric cars are also equipped with a similar party and camping mode which come with selective lighting and music when the vehicle is parked for long hours. Ola, however, is yet to reveal what features its “Party Mode” will come with.

The EV maker may also incorporate the feature of ‘acceleration noises’ in its MoveOS 3 scooters. Reports say that the function will play the sound of an internal combustion engine when the scooter is running. The function is already present in Revolt’s electric motorcycles and Tesla’s vehicles.

Reports say the company may also launch other new features like voice-activated assistance, user profiles, widgets, and phone calls in the MoveOS 3 version.

Also read: Ola Electric unveils indigenously made Li-ion cell

Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro variants of electric scooters are the company’s most affordable vehicles. Their price starts from ₹1 lakh.

The new variant of Ola scooter with the MoveOS 3 update is expected to be below ₹80,000. Industry experts say, the pricing has been kept low to target not only rivals in the EV sector but also petrol-run scooters which are cheaper than currently-available electric two-wheelers like Honda Activa.